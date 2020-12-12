BidaskClub Lowers OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.44.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.