BidaskClub Upgrades BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of DOOO opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 3.36.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 61.55% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in BRP by 329.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after buying an additional 2,809,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after buying an additional 1,169,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after buying an additional 742,463 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after buying an additional 598,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of BRP by 961.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after buying an additional 372,240 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

