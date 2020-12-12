BidaskClub Upgrades Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMP. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after buying an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,323,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

