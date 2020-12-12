BidaskClub Upgrades The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $634.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,030 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.