Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $609.20.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO stock opened at $567.26 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $648.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $575.25 and a 200-day moving average of $517.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.