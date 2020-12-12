Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,824 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BLMN. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.