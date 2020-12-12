Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on February 1st

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend by 43.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BMY opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a PE ratio of -551.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

