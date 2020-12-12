BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRT Apartments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $253.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

