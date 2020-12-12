California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 10,145 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $56,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 374.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $119.90.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428 over the last three months.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.21.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.