California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 11,862 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $56,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,787,000 after acquiring an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $205.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $214.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.67 and a 200-day moving average of $184.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.15.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

