California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,273 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $58,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,810,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $204.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

