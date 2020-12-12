California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $51,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. BidaskClub cut Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.11.

Shares of ED stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $75.79. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

