California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 375,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $51,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after buying an additional 1,057,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,598,000 after purchasing an additional 90,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

ZBH opened at $141.68 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 885.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

