California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 109 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of The Allstate worth $63,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Allstate by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,525,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,952,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Allstate by 174.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in The Allstate by 8.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,161,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 11.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,109,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,607,000 after purchasing an additional 328,302 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

