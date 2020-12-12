California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 15,705 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 731,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $57,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 405.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 43.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE:INFO opened at $89.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average is $80.46. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.