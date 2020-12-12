California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,918 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $54,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $193.99 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.73 and a 200-day moving average of $183.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,946,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,866 shares of company stock worth $12,312,980 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

