California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 8,593 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $48,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cerner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 297.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 607.7% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 194,460 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 17.5% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,346,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200,450 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

