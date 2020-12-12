California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 936 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of SBA Communications worth $62,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.56.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $275.62 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,722.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.93 and a 200-day moving average of $302.26.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

