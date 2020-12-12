California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $55,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,162,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $59.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

