California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,029 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Sempra Energy worth $62,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Sempra Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

SRE opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.28. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.