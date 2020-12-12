California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 75,224 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $59,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,242,000 after purchasing an additional 508,475 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 144.7% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 64.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,921,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,799,000 after acquiring an additional 755,200 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $112.82 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

