California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Synopsys worth $68,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after buying an additional 685,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after buying an additional 80,851 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Synopsys by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.64.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $236.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

