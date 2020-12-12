California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Workday worth $66,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Workday by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Workday by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.73, for a total transaction of $19,587,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,375 shares of company stock worth $77,051,527 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $219.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.26 and its 200 day moving average is $202.82. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.82.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

