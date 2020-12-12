California State Teachers Retirement System Has $51.54 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 354,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $51,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $139.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,881. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

