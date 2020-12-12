California State Teachers Retirement System Has $53.96 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $53,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $927,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cintas by 36.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $4,830,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $349.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.85 and its 200-day moving average is $313.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.64.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

