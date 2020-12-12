California State Teachers Retirement System Has $55 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $55,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in IQVIA by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IQVIA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $20,982,795. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $167.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.71 and a 200 day moving average of $157.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $180.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.