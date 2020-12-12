California State Teachers Retirement System Has $57.48 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,546,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $57,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after buying an additional 4,312,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MetLife by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after buying an additional 981,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MetLife by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after buying an additional 864,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

