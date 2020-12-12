California State Teachers Retirement System Has $62.09 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $62,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $154.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

