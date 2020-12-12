California State Teachers Retirement System Has $63.62 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of Cadence Design Systems worth $63,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,588 shares of company stock worth $17,462,459. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $118.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.62. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

