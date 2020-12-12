California State Teachers Retirement System Has $65.38 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of L3Harris Technologies worth $65,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $189.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.