California State Teachers Retirement System Has $68.10 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $68,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.95.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,300.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 155.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,287.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,200.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

