California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 824,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $59,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,048 shares of company stock worth $26,767,397 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

NYSE:COF opened at $92.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

