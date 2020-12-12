California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $56,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after buying an additional 754,436 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Amphenol by 242.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amphenol by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,284,000 after buying an additional 58,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 36.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APH opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.42. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $135.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.