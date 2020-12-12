California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $53,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 17.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,027 shares of company stock worth $4,113,041. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

