California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Veeva Systems worth $68,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after buying an additional 1,211,730 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,936,000 after buying an additional 876,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after buying an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 882,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,913,000 after buying an additional 203,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.79, for a total value of $183,971.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,325.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

VEEV stock opened at $264.05 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 128.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

