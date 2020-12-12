California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 771,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,085 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $49,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $78.58 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

