California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 160,324 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 160,324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $49,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 73.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.