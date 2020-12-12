California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,784 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of General Dynamics worth $63,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $231,000. BP PLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 249.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 88,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 62,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.54. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

