California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 76,004 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 76,004 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $50,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in D.R. Horton by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,376,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $81.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

