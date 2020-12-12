California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 81,818 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,818 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $50,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.