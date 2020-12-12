California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 901 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $50,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AutoZone by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after buying an additional 547,747 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $276,856,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 204.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,860,000 after acquiring an additional 91,042 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 380.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,093,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AutoZone by 847.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,155.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,144.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1,160.47. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,267.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

In related news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.