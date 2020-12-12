California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 9,753 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of The Charles Schwab worth $67,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,850,609 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after buying an additional 1,660,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $4,929,658.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,109,442 shares of company stock valued at $52,277,204 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

