California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of DexCom worth $69,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after buying an additional 1,531,885 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,054,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,697,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 991.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,685,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,385 shares of company stock valued at $17,699,160. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $347.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.54. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.37.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.