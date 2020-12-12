California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 708,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $56,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 499,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 195.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 24,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 682.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $88.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

