California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,714 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 899,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $55,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

