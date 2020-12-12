California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,568 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of HCA Healthcare worth $61,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $47,680.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,262.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $157.57 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $164.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

