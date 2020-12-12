California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,027 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,043,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $57,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $1,922,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 391.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 643,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 512,321 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

