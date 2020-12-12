California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,651 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $60,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069 in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $456.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $485.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $450.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.62.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

