Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $175.39 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $196.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.20.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

