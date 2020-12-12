C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Investec cut shares of C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

CCGGY opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. C&C Group has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $16.18.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

